Opening odds for Cowboys vs. Rams matchup in Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Cowboys and Rams will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.

Is there a true quarterback controversy in Dallas? Cooper Rush remains undefeated in regular-season starts for the Cowboys following a 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders. Rush was efficient in completing 15-of-27 pass attempts for 223 yards and two passing touchdowns, while not turning the ball over. CeeDee Lamb easily exploited the Commanders’ secondary, totaling 97 receiving yards on six receptions along with a touchdown. The Rams await their NFC West matchup with the San Francisco 49ers, which is set for Monday Night Football.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Cowboys vs. Rams in their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 2

Point spread: Rams -6

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Rams -245, Cowboys +205

Sep 30

Point spread: Rams -7

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Rams -300, Cowboys +250

May 13

Opening point spread: Rams -4.5

Opening moneyline: Rams -190, Cowboys +160

Early pick: Rams - 6

It remains to be seen whether it will be Rush or Dak Prescott possibly starting under center for Dallas, but the defending Super Bowl champions present a formidable challenge regardless. The Cowboys have surrendered an average of just 1.7 sacks per game, but they have to face a pass rush that is led by the likes of Aaron Donald. After a season-low 10 points scored in the opener, the Rams’ offense seems to be finding its footing and it should lead Los Angeles to a win over the Cowboys in this matchup.