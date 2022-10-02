Opening odds for Bengals vs. Ravens matchup in Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Bengals and Ravens will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 9.

After dropping the first two games of the season, the Bengals have won two straight and look like the team many expected them to be heading into the season. Their latest win came on Thursday night, handing the Miami Dolphins their first loss of the season to the tune of 27-15. On the other end of the spectrum, the Ravens are hoping to avoid back-to-back losses after blowing a 20-3 lead to the Buffalo Bills. Baltimore would not score another single point as Josh Allen led the Bills to 20-straight points for a 23-20 win that had defensive back Marcus Peters visibly frustrated with John Harbaugh.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Bengals vs. Ravens in their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 2

Point spread: Ravens -3

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Ravens -175, Bengals +150

Sep 30

Point spread: Bengals -3

Point total: N/A

Moneyline: Bengals -165, Ravens +140

May 13

Opening point spread: Ravens -1

Opening moneyline: Ravens -120, Bengals +100

Early pick: Bengals +3

The momentum is leaning in the defending AFC Champions’ favor as the Bengals are riding a two-game win streak heading into Sunday night. It remains to be seen if the Ravens' secondary, which is allowing a league-high 353.3 passing yards per game, will have an answer for Ja’Marr Chase and the rest of the Bengals’ receiving corps. In a game that could be a high-scoring affair, the Bengals have the momentum and could have the slight edge in offensive talent to lead them to a win.