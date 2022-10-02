Opening odds for Raiders vs. Chiefs matchup in Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The Raiders and Chiefs will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, October 10.

The Raiders notched their first win of the season as they bested the Denver Broncos 32-23 in Week 4, a game in which Josh Jacobs totaled 144 rushing yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns. After being criticized over the past two weeks in regards to his share of targets, Davante Adams saw 13 looks go his way as he hauled in nine catches for a team-high 101 yards in the win. The Chiefs will prepare for their AFC West divisional matchup following a Sunday night bout with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, which features as a rematch of Super Bowl LV.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for Raiders vs. Chiefs in their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 2

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -320, Raiders +265

Sep 30

Point spread: Chiefs -6.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -295, Raiders +245

May 13

Opening point spread: Chiefs -4.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -195, Raiders +165

Early pick: Chiefs -6.5

The Raiders offense boasts tremendous potential, it’s clear that Josh McDaniels is still working to find a balance between beating teams through the air and staying true to the ground game. Meanwhile, the Chiefs seem to have not missed a beat even with the departure of Tyreek Hill. The last time these two played Kansas City came out on top 48-9, and while it may not necessarily be another blowout the Chiefs clearly have an advantage when playing at Arrowhead. Las Vegas could make it interesting, but the Chiefs should be equipped to cover on Monday night.