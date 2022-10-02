Opening odds for 49ers vs. Panthers matchup in Week 5

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 4 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 5. The 49ers and Panthers will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Panthers are struggling this season, sitting at 1-3 after losing at home to the Cardinals. They led 10-3 early, but could do next to nothing in the second half until it was too late, losing 26-16. The 49ers wrap up Week 4 on Monday Night Football against the Rams. San Francisco will look to improve to 2-2.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened for TEAM vs. TEAM in their Week 5 matchup.

Oct 2

Point spread: 49ers -4

Point total: 39

Moneyline: 49ers -190, Panthers +160

Sep 30

Point spread: 49ers -3

Point total: 39

Moneyline: 49ers -165, Panthers +140

May 13

Opening point spread: 49ers -3

Opening moneyline: 49ers -160, Panthers +140

Early pick: Panthers +4

The Panthers stink, but the 49ers are coming into this game in a bad spot. Whether they beat the Rams or not on Monday, they’ll likely find themselves in an incredible physical game and in turn heading to Charlotte on a short week. The 49ers should win this game, but it could end up a lot closer than many would expect. Lean taking the points, but also consider the under.