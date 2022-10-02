Real Madrid vs. Osasuna: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

La Liga returns after taking a week off for the FIFA international window as Real Madrid and Osasuna will face off in Matchday 7 action on Sunday. Real Madrid are coming off a 2-1 win over Atletico in Matchday 6, while Osasuna suffered their second loss of the season with a 2-0 result against Getafe.

The match is set to kick off on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET from Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid will look to keep their perfect record alive. They’ve won all six of their matches so far this season, sitting on top of the table with 18 points.

Real Madrid v. Osasuna

Date: Sunday, October 2

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Real Madrid: -330

Draw: +425

Osasuna: +750

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid -330

Osasuna have been in good form lately, winning four of their first six matches of the season as they find themselves in fifth place so far. They’re led by Ezequiel Avila with three goals after a decent start to the season, scoring in their first two matches as well as the 1-0 win over Almeria in Matchday 5.

It won’t be an easy contest for Osasuna as they haven’t been able to get a win over Los Blancos since 2011, when they squeaked out a 1-0 victory at home. Since then, Madrid have gone 12-4-0 against Los Rojillos and will look to keep that unbeaten streak alive.

Real Madrid are led by Vinicius Junior, who has four goals and one assist on the season through the first six games. Federico Valverde, Rodrygo, and Karim Benzema all have three goals on the campaign so far in support of Vinicius. Madrid are the easy choice in this one, especially at home where they haven’t lost since March 20.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.