Manchester City vs. Manchester United: Picks, predictions, how to watch derby

The Premier League is back in action after taking a week off due to the FIFA international break. Matchday 9 has plenty of action, including the Manchester derby as Manchester City plays host to cross-town rivals Manchester United.

The two sides will face off at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday from Etihad Stadium as United will look to get their first win over City since March of 2021. DraftKings Sportsbook has City favored, priced at -255 on the moneyline while United come in at +600. The match can be seen via livestream on Peacock.

Manchester City v. Manchester United

Date: Sunday, October 2

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Manchester City: -255

Draw: +450

Manchester United: +600

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -255

Manchester City have looked virtually unstoppable this year. After sending away both Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, they got an absolute goal-scoring machine in Erling Haaland, who made the move from Borussia Dortmund. Haaland is absolutely dominating the league, leading the EPL with 11 goals and one assist through his first seven league matches. Not to mention he’s added three goals in Champions League through their first two outings in the group stage already.

Manchester United had a rough start to the season after losing to Brighton and Brentford, but they’ve won all four matches they’ve played since then as they’ve made a complete turnaround. The Red Devils haven’t played an EPL match since September 4, as their previous two contests were postponed due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. They’ve logged two Europa League matches in that time, though, with a 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad followed by a 2-0 win over FC Sheriff.

Normally, it would be a really tough call trying to pick a winner out of these two but Haaland kind of changes everything. He’s been an absolute monster in front of goal and he’s led the team to a 5-2-0 record through their first seven matches of the season. It’s somewhat tempting to take United at +600 but with Haaland in the mix I can’t back anyone but the home side in this match.

