Colorado fires head coach Karl Dorrell

AD Rick George announced that the Colorado Buffaloes will part ways with head football coach Karl Dorrell. The process of searching for a replacement begins immediately.



Another Pac-12 job has opened.

Colorado fired head football coach Karl Dorrell on Sunday after just over two seasons with the program. Dorrell posted an 8-15 record with the Buffaloes and things in Boulder, CO, looked to be spiraling fast. Pete Thamel of ESPN had it first.

A former head coach at UCLA and longtime NFL assistant, Dorrell was hired by Colorado in February of 2020 following the sudden departure of Mel Tucker to Michigan State. Already starting his tenure late in the coach hiring cycle, he’d face immediate adversity with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic preventing him from holding spring practice the following month. Nevertheless, he still managed a 4-2 record during the Pac-12’s pandemic-shortened 2020 season, although many were skeptical of his success during that unusual year.

The cracks started to show during Colorado’s 4-8 campaign in 2021, a year where seven of those losses came by at least two scores. Dorrell created controversy for himself when shoving a cameraman following a 37-14 loss to USC midway through the season. The 2022 season is where things hit rock bottom as the Buffs were blown out in their first four games of the season and appeared to be the worst team in the Power Five. CU students chanted “Fire Karl!” throughout their 45-17 loss to UCLA on September 24, accelerating his exit.

Colorado will now search for a head coaching candidate that can elevate the program back to being competitive within the Pac-12. It comes at a critical juncture as a cloud of uncertainty surrounds the conference with the impending departure of USC and UCLA.