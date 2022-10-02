What time is the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix and how long will the F1 race last?

F1 is back in Singapore for the first time since 2019. The Singapore Grand Prix airs Sunday at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2 and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The race runs 61 laps at Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore. The course is 5.063 km (3.146 miles) in length, which makes for a total race length of 308.706 km (191.821 mi). Over the past five years, the winning driver has finished between 1:51:11.611 (Lewis Hamilton, 2018) and 2:03:23.544 (Hamilton, 2017).

Sebastian Vettel won the last running of the Singapore Grand Prix in 2019. He ran the race in 1:58:33.667, finishing 2.641 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc and 3.821 ahead of Max Verstappen among the podium finishers.

Verstappen comes into Sunday’s race as the co-favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook alongside Charles Leclerc. A poor finish in qualifying has Verstappen starting eighth in the race while Leclerc claimed the pole position. Leclerc and Verstappen are both +170 to win the race.