How much will the winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship receive in 2022?

The Sanderson Farms Championship is the second event on the PGA TOUR this season, and with the wraparound calendar going away after this campaign, there’s even more than money to be played for on tour.

With $7.9 million available, the tournament in Jackson, Mississippi would have been one of the better paydays in pro golf just a few years ago. But now with purses skyrocketing, this is one of the lesser-paying events a player can win. The standard 18% goes to the winner, and while $1.422 million is nothing to sneeze at, there’s plenty of other benefits as well.

The winner of this event will be exempt at TOUR events until the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2025. That means for the rest of this season they’ll add to their TOUR priority if not already a full card-carrying member, plus add two additional seasons knowing they’ll be able to play when and where they choose.

There’s also exemptions into The Masters and the PGA Championship of 2023, a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i, and 500 FedEx Cup points, which alone should be enough to qualify for the Top 125 at the end of the 2022-23 season even if you don’t make another cut all year.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship: