How much will the winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship receive in 2022?

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the Sanderson Farms Championship, taking place in Jackson, Mississippi in 2022.

Mackenzie Hughes of Canada walks on the 17th green during the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson on October 01, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Sanderson Farms Championship is the second event on the PGA TOUR this season, and with the wraparound calendar going away after this campaign, there’s even more than money to be played for on tour.

With $7.9 million available, the tournament in Jackson, Mississippi would have been one of the better paydays in pro golf just a few years ago. But now with purses skyrocketing, this is one of the lesser-paying events a player can win. The standard 18% goes to the winner, and while $1.422 million is nothing to sneeze at, there’s plenty of other benefits as well.

The winner of this event will be exempt at TOUR events until the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2025. That means for the rest of this season they’ll add to their TOUR priority if not already a full card-carrying member, plus add two additional seasons knowing they’ll be able to play when and where they choose.

There’s also exemptions into The Masters and the PGA Championship of 2023, a spot in the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawai’i, and 500 FedEx Cup points, which alone should be enough to qualify for the Top 125 at the end of the 2022-23 season even if you don’t make another cut all year.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship:

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship Prize Money

Place Prize Money
1st $1,422,000
2nd $861,100
3rd $481,110
4th $387,100
5th $323,900
6th $286,375
7th $266,625
8th $246,875
9th $231,075
10th $215,275
11th $199,475
12th $183,675
13th $167,875
14th $152,075
15th $144,175
16th $136,275
17th $128,375
18th $120,475
19th $112,575
20th $104,675
21st $96,775
22nd $88,875
23rd $82,555
24th $76,235
25th $69,915
26th $63,595
27th $61,225
28th $58,855
29th $56,485
30th $54,115
31st $51,745
32nd $49,375
33rd $47,005
34th $45,030
35th $43,055
36th $41,080
37th $39,105
38th $37,525
39th $35,945
40th $34,365
41st $32,785
42nd $31,205
43rd $29,625
44th $28,045
45th $26,465
46th $24,885
47th $23,305
48th $22,041
49th $20,935
50th $20,303
51st $19,829
52nd $19,355
53rd $19,039
54th $18,723
55th $18,565
56th $18,407
57th $18,249
58th $18,091
59th $17,933
60th $17,775
61st $17,617
62nd $17,459
63rd $17,301
64th $17,143
65th $16,985

