Where is the next F1 race?

The 2022 Singapore Grand Prix is officially a wrap. Sergio Pérez won the race, edging out pole-sitter Charles Leclerc for his second victory of the season. Carlos Sainz finished third to join them on the podium. Points leader Max Verstappen finished seventh and will have to wait at least another week to clinch the season-long points championship.

The circuit wraps up this swing through Asia next week with the Japanese Grand Prix. The drivers will head to the Suzuka Circuit, which is located southwest of Nagoya. The course is 5.807 km (3.608 miles). The race runs 53 laps, which results in 307.471 km (191.053 miles) of racing. The race has run since 1963 and has rotated between the Suzuka Circuit and Fuji Speedway. It has been at the Suzuka Circuit since 2009.

This is the first time F1 will run the Japanese Grand Prix since 2019. The race was canceled each of the past two years due to COVID-19. Valtteri Bottas won in 2019 and Lewis Hamilton had won four of the previous five races. Hamilton has five career wins at this race, which is second only to Michael Schumacher (six).