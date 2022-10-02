When is the next F1 event after the Singapore Grand Prix?

Sergio Pérez took home the checkered flag on Sunday at the 2022 Grand Prix. It marked his second victory of the season as he edged out pole-sitter Charles Leclerc. Carlos Sainz finished third to join Pérez and Leclerc on the podium. Points-leader Max Verstappen finished seventh in the race.

The next event on the F1 calendar is the Japanese Grand Prix, which is taking place this coming weekend and features an extra day on the schedule. The drivers will hold their first practice on Thursday, October 6 and the next two practices on Friday. Qualifying will run on Saturday and the race will run on Sunday.

The racing weekend will take place at Suzuka Circuit, which is located in Ino, Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture, Japan. The course is located approximately 50 miles southwest of Nagoya. It runs 3.608 miles (5.807 km) in length and with 53 laps of racing, the Japanese Grand Prix runs a total of 191.053 miles (307.471 km).

The Japanese Grand Prix did not run each of the past two years due to COVID-19. The last time the race ran was 2019, where Valtteri Bottas snapped Lewis Hamilton’s two-year win streak.