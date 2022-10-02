F1 results: Who won the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, did Max Verstappen clinch points title

Max Verstappen will have to wait at least one more week to clinch his second consecutive points championship. Sergio Pérez took home the checkered flag on Sunday at the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix, edging out Charles Leclerc for his second victory of the season.

Verstappen finished the race seventh after starting in eighth. He actually dropped to the back of the pack at one point when he had to pit, but he finished strong and claimed six points. He had a chance to clinch the points title, but it was going to take a victory and a lot of help. Instead, he heads to next week’s Japanese Grand Prix looking to inch closer to the title.

This marked Pérez’s fourth career victory. He won the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix and last year’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix. This year, he won the Monaco Grand Prix and now has the Singapore Grand Prix for his first multi-victory season.

Leclerc claimed 25 points with the win and is now 104 points back of Verstappen headed to Japan. There are five races left this season.