Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings secured their second win of the season with a 28-24 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Kirk Cousins had a productive outing and will face a tough New Orleans Saints team in Week 4 on Sunday. They’ll kick off against the Saints at 9:30 a.m. ET from the Northumberland Development Project in London.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins completed 24-of-41 for 260 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Lions last week, turning in another solid fantasy performance. It was good for 18.3 fantasy points as managers were delighted to see him bounce back from his 11.8-point performance in Week 2. He was able to connect with both Adam Thielen and K.J. Osborn for the two touchdown passes, marking the second of three games this season with at least 260 yards. Week 3 earned him a QB10 ranking across the league, and through his first three games he’s ranked No. 14 overall in terms of fantasy production.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Cousins has a tough matchup in Week 4 against a Saints team that has only allowed an average of 13.3 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. They’ve also only allowed an average of 183.7 passing yards per game, making the Saints one of the toughest passing defenses in the league. Sit Kirk Cousins in Week 4.