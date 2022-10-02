Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings grabbed their second win of the season with a 28-24 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 3. Alexander Mattison found the end zone for the first time this season, and the Vikings will face off against the New Orleans Saints in London on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

Mattison logged seven carries for 28 yards and a touchdown, adding one reception for another 16 yards to help lift the Vikings to a win over the Lions in Week 3. Mattison’s workload saw an immediate increase after RB Dalvin Cook left the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and didn’t return. Mattison did well to lead the backfield after Cook’s exit, finding his lone touchdown in the fourth quarter off a six-yard run. He racked up 11.4 PPR fantasy points in the effort.

Cook was a DNP at practice on Wednesday, but then was upgraded to full on Thursday and Friday before being removed from the final injury report. Cook would appear to be full-go for Sunday’s game in London.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Barring a last minute change in status, Cook will be starting. This means Mattison heads back to fantasy benches for the time-being.