Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a 28-24 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 3, bringing their record to 2-1 on the season. Adam Thielen found the end zone for the first time this season, bringing in his biggest fantasy haul of the campaign so far. The Vikings will face off against the New Orleans Saints in London on Sunday, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Adam Thielen caught 6-of-8 for 61 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Lions, marking his biggest performance yet, with a season-high receptions, target count, and yard total. He brought in 18.1 fantasy points in PPR leagues, finishing as the WR16 in Week 3. It’s the second week in a row Thielen has been able to surpass 50 total yards, and last week’s contest was largely due to the Lions defense attempting to completely neutralize Justin Jefferson. The Saints have an incredibly tough pass defense, but if Thielen can still find plenty of volume from Kirk Cousins, he should have another decent game in London.

Start or sit in Week 4?

The Saints will likely do well to shut down the Vikings’ passing game as much as they can, but Cousins has been finding Thielen more and more each week as well. Start Adam Thielen as a WR3 or flex option in Week 4.