KJ Osborn start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings faced a tough challenge against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, but managed a 28-24 comeback win to improve to 2-1. KJ Osborn found the end zone for the game-winning touchdown, and his first score of the season. The Vikings will head to London to face off against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 action on Sunday, with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR KJ Osborn

Osborn scored his first touchdown of the season as he went 5-for-8 for 73 yards in the win over the Lions. Detroit’s pass defense went nuts shutting down Justin Jefferson, so naturally it pushed the targets to other receivers as Osborn and Adam Thielen were the benefactors as they both saw a season-high eight targets. Osborn can’t necessarily be counted on for a consistent output like this, especially when Jefferson has been the WR1 for Kirk Cousins throughout the season. The Saints will bring a tough pass defense to the game on Sunday as well.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Osborn will be a low-end WR3 option at best in London, but don’t expect to be guaranteed another 18.3 PPR fantasy point performance against the Saints. Leave KJ Osborn on the bench in Week 4.