Irv Smith Jr. start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Detroit Lions 28-24 in Week 3 and improved to 2-1 on the season with the comeback effort. Irv Smith wasn’t able to find the end zone, but still saw a decent amount of volume in the win. The Vikings will face off against the New Orleans Saints in London on Sunday with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr.

Smith caught just two of his six targets in the win over the Lions for a total of 32 yards. It was only enough to bring in 5.2 PPR fantasy points, disappointing fantasy managers after his impressive 14.6 point haul in Week 2. It wasn’t for lack of trying, as Kirk Cousins looked Smith’s way six times but was only able to connect on two of those targets. He’ll go up against a tough Saints pass defense on Sunday, who have only allowed an average of 183.7 passing yards per game from opposing teams this season.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Smith will continue to be inconsistent week to week and should be seen as a boom or bust option. With such a tough matchup against the Saints this weekend, keep Smith on your bench in Week 4.