Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints lost their second game in a row with a 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. James Winston logged a season-high 353 yards, but couldn’t find the end zone as the Panthers walked away with a win. The Saints will face off against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday with kickoff set for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Andy Dalton

Winston was downgraded from doubtful to out on Saturday and will officially miss Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Backup quarterback Andy Dalton will get the start. He last was the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears for part of the 2021 season. Dalton played in eight games and threw for 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Both Michael Thomas (toe) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) are dealing with injuries of their own, so Dalton may be without two of his top targets if neither of them is able to suit up. Dalton is not worth a start in a pinch. If you were banking on Winston, check the waiver wire for another starting quarterback with a better matchup.