Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints head across the Atlantic Ocean to take on the Minnesota Vikings in London in Week 4. The Saints are coming off a 22-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers and will hope to bounce back against a team which has had their number in recent seasons. One player who the Saints could rely on is running back Mark Ingram. Should he be in your fantasy lineup in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Mark Ingram

Ingram is the clear backup to Alvin Kamara, who has been banged up of late. Kamara did play against the Panthers, so Ingram’s path to extended carries remains limited. When he did have the top job in Week 2, Ingram rushed for 58 yards on 10 carries.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Unless Kamara is out, Ingram should remain on the bench in Week 4 regardless of what type of league you’re in.