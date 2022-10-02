Chris Olave start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The NFL will head to London in Week 4 with the New Orleans Saints meeting the Minnesota Vikings across the pond. These teams have had some great postseason battles of late but one player new to the rivalry will be receiver Chris Olave. The rookie leads New Orleans in receiving yards this season through three weeks. Should he be in your fantasy lineup in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Chris Olave

After a slow start in Week 1, Olave has had massive games in Weeks 2 and 3. He hasn’t found the end zone yet but it’s only a matter of time before that happens. Jameis Winston had found his favorite deep threat, but is notably doubtful for Sunday’s game. Andy Dalton is expected to start against the Vikings.

Olave leads the team in targets through this point, and while he hasn’t worked regularly with Dalton, one would image the Red Rifle will keep the Saints top receiver in mind. Add in Michael Thomas being out due to injury and Olave should once again lead the team in targets. If you want high upside and are comfortable with risk, Olave is a great play.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Olave can be either a WR2 or a flex play, although he does carry some more risk than other options in those spots.