Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will look to get back to .500 on the season after a tough Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers when they face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 in London. One Saints player who has not had the best time acclimating on the field is receiver Jarvis Landry, who has just 19 targets through three weeks. Does he have fantasy value in Week 4?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Jarvis Landry

Landry returned to familiar territory this offseason when he joined the Saints, but it hasn’t been easy so far. He’s fallen behind Chris Olave in the receiver pecking order, and Jameis Winston is not the type of quarterback Landry would see a lot of targets with. So far, the receiver has managed 161 yards on 13 receptions with no scores.

However, Winston is doubtful for Sunday’s game and Andy Dalton is expected to start in his place. Olave is the most talented of the Saints receivers, but Landry could actually gain some value if Dalton does not push the tempo as much as Winston might.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Landry can generally be left on the bench in Week 4, but he has some modest flex value.