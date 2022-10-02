 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Juwan Johnson ahead of the Saints Week 4 matchup against the Vikings.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints
Juwan Johnson of the New Orleans Saints in action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Week 4 of the 2022 season sees the NFL head to London for the first time, with the New Orleans Saints taking on the Minnesota Vikings. One player who might fly a bit under the radar in this matchup is tight end Juwan Johnson. Is he worth playing in fantasy lineups for this contest?

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Juwan Johnson

Johnson has not seen the ball a lot through three weeks. He’s got 13 targets, which is well behind the top three receivers on New Orleans. The Saints haven’t gotten much red zone action either, which negates a lot of Johnson’s potential value. It’s hard to see Johnson become a big-time receiving threat in this team, especially with Alvin Kamara back healthy.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Even if you’re in a really deep league with multiple flex spots, you’re better off going elsewhere at tight end.

