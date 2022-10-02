Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz looked to be in full command of his new offense through the first weeks of the season, only to revert back to a subpar form in Week 3. With Wentz, it’s a game of highs and lows, and for fantasy managers, that means deciding whether he’s worth a start or sit each week. With the NFC East rivals Dallas Cowboys on deck this Sunday, we break down the matchup and whether he’s a lock to be in your fantasy lineups for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders QB Carson Wentz

Wentz had been on a tear through the first two weeks of the season, but last week’s performance was a dud with just 8.64 PPR fantasy points. The Commanders QB was a victim of nine sacks and 17 quarterback hits against the Philadelphia Eagles, but things won’t get any easier in Week 4. Wentz is going up against the Cowboys pass rush, which had five sacks against Daniel Jones and 35 pressures according to Pro Football Focus. Dallas is also surrendering the 11th-fewest fantasy points to those under center, with just 13.6 fantasy points allowed per game.

It’s hard to picture Wentz following up a miserable Week 3 with a just as poor outing on Sunday, but the Commanders quarterback has an up-and-down track record to his name. Washington has the quarterback advantage in this one, but none of that matters if he’s constantly under duress through all four quarters. Ultimately it comes down to which version of Wentz fantasy managers will get in this NFC East rivalry, but the odds are already stacked against his favor.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Wentz is at best a decent streaming option this week, but that doesn’t make him a lock to start in Week 4. We’ve seen Wentz record incredible highs and dismal lows throughout his career, and which a formidable Cowboys pass rush in his way it feels like another example of the latter is on deck. Wentz is a sit for this week as the Commanders offensive line should have their hands full dealing with Micah Parsons and company.