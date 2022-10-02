Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders were thoroughly outmatched in their matchup last week, resulting in a dud for many offensive players including running back Antonio Gibson. The Commanders will have a second chance to best an NFC East rival with the Dallas Cowboys on deck this week. We’re breaking down the matchup and assessing whether Gibson is meant to start or sit in fantasy lineups for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson is coming off an 11-point PPR fantasy performance in which he averaged just 3.2 yards per carry against a tough Philadelphia Eagles defense. The capable opponent ahead of him undoubtedly was a factor in a subpar fantasy outing, but ideally, his job should be easier against the Cowboys. Dallas is roughly middle-of-the-pack in fantasy points surrendered to opposing running backs, with an average of 14.9 per game. The Cowboys may boast a nice pass rush, but against the run, they are 23rd with 136.0 rushing yards allowed per game.

The real factor in determining Gibson’s ceiling is the return of Brian Robinson, who thoroughly outplayed Gibson during the preseason. But until Robinson makes his season debut, Gibson is the surefire RB1 in Washington and has a much more favorable matchup coming his way in Week 4. Gibson had a 20-point PPR fantasy performance in the season opener, and the hope is he can finish close to that level of a performance as he prepares to face his NFC East rival.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Gibson is a start in Week 4 and going forward so long as he remains solidified as the RB1 in the backfield. The Cowboys pass rush could very well pressure Wentz throughout the afternoon, leaving Ron Rivera to lean heavily into the run game as a counter. With that in mind, feel free to fire up Gibson in your starting lineups this week.