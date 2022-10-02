JD McKissic start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders offense was stymied in Week 3, and yet running back J.D. McKissic still managed to finish with a double-digit fantasy performance. With the Dallas Cowboys on deck, the matchup could potentially work towards McKissic’s benefit, so long as the game script goes according to plan. We’re breaking down the matchup and deeming whether Washington’s running back is a fantasy start or sit for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB JD McKissic

McKissic doesn’t offer much fantasy upside as a runner, as he’s totaled just nine rushing attempts through the first three weeks of the season. Rather, the Commanders running back is more attractive through the passing game, and he spotlights as a sleeper for PPR lineups. McKissic has caught 16 of his 19 targets so far this season, and in the first two games, he hauled in all of his targets as he posted fantasy performances of 7.8 and 13.3 PPR points.

Last week’s game was largely out of reach, which only hampered the fantasy potential of all Commanders players on offense. But with a formidable pass rush on deck with Micah Parsons and company for Dallas, there’s a good chance that Carson Wentz is forced to look at his check-down options early and often. That benefits the likes of McKissic, whose fantasy value is tailored specifically towards his receiving work.

Start or sit in Week 4?

If you’re in a PPR league and have a starting flex position open for the taking, then McKissic is a solid choice to start in Week 4. Last week’s matchup was largely a dud for Washington overall, and yet McKissic still managed to finish with 10 PPR fantasy points, which is a solid outing for a flex player. With a much more favorable situation this week, McKissic should bounce back accordingly.