Terry McLaurin start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders will go head-to-head in an NFC East showdown as they travel to face the Dallas Cowboys. After last week’s subpar offensive outing, the expectation is that the Commanders offense should bounce back accordingly, which is great news to the likes of Terry McLaurin. With another NFC East rival on deck, we break down the matchup and decide whether he should be a starter in your fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin

It looked as if McLaurin was going to finish with a dud in Week 3, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise given that the Commanders scored just eight points against their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, McLaurin was the beneficiary of a garbage time touchdown and finished with 16.2 PPR fantasy points last week, which is encouraging given the awful matchup working against his favor. In Week 4, McLaurin should have a relatively easier situation ahead of him.

Dallas may be surrendering the fourth-fewest passing yards per game (176.3), but they’re roughly average in fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers (20.1). Trevon Diggs could potentially give McLaurin some trouble, but if the Commanders receiver was able to salvage a poor performance in Week 3 then he should confidently top his production come Sunday. His production may hinge on Washington’s offensive line holding up their end of the bargain after the Cowboys sacked Daniel Jones five times in Week 3 and generated 35 pressures to make his night a rough one.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Dallas will not roll over easily, but they do present an easier matchup on paper compared to last week’s struggle for the Commanders. With that in mind, McLaurin should remain a fantasy starter in your lineups this week. His ability to salvage his fantasy performance last week should be encouraging, and look for him to benefit from Washington having the quarterback advantage in this NFC East contest.