Curtis Samuel start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Another NFC East showdown is featured on the Week 4 NFL slate as the Washington Commanders face the Dallas Cowboys. As Washington looks to evade the Cowboys pass rush, they could lean heavily into targeting their receivers on the outside, including the likes of Curtis Samuel. We break down the matchup at hand and assess whether Samuel is a lock to start in your fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Curtis Samuel

Samuel has seen 30 targets through the first three weeks of the season, including double-digit target performances in Week 1 and Week 3. Carson Wentz looks to be comfortable in leading this Commanders offense, and it’s resulted in Samuel finishing with 19.2 PPR fantasy points in the season opener and 22.9 fantasy points in Week 2. Even last week, amid a performance in which Washington's offense was stymied, Samuel still finished with 13.1 PPR fantasy points.

Even with the likes of Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson on the outside, Samuel leads the Commanders in targets and receptions, which speaks to his trust with Wentz under center. Better yet, Washington will face the Cowboys defense which is surrendering an average of 20.1 fantasy points to opposing receivers. If Trevon Diggs is largely preoccupied with McLaurin on Sunday, that should only open more opportunities for Samuel through the air.

Start or sit in Week 4?

The volume of targets and receptions through three weeks speaks for itself, and that makes Samuel a confident start in fantasy lineups this week as a WR2. The possible attention that McLaurin should receive from Dallas’ secondary should only benefit Samuel throughout the afternoon. As long as Wentz can fight off the Cowboys’ pass rush, look for Samuel to continue his streak of efficient fantasy performances.