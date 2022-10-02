Jahan Dotson start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders will look to bounce back after their Week 3 dud with an NFC East showdown on deck against the Dallas Cowboys. Rookie receiver Jahan Dotson has been a breakout fantasy option through he first two weeks of the season, and he’ll look to remain a vital part of the passing game against the Cowboys on Sunday. We break down the matchup and assess whether he remains a starter in your fantasy lineups for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

Dotson had two breakout performances in the first two weeks of the season but fell back to earth as the Commanders largely struggled as a whole in Week 3. The rookie receiver totaled just 3.0 PPR fantasy points last week, but what was more discouraging was the factors that caused his underwhelming performance. Dotson saw no shortage of targets go his way with eight last week, but he hauled in just two catches as he struggled with drops all afternoon. The Philadelphia Eagles secondary is a formidable opponent, but last week’s dud may be a reality check for fantasy managers.

The Cowboys defense is surrendering an average of 20.1 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the likes of Trevon Diggs focus more attention on Curtis Samuel or Terry McLaurin. If that game script goes according to plan, Carson Wentz could more than easily direct a high volume of targets towards Dotson. Again, the number of looks going his way hasn’t been an issue, now it’s a matter of finishing the job on Dotson’s end.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Last week’s dud may have been a reality check to temper expectations, but Dotson still remains a start this week as a confident flex option. Washington has a number of options for Wentz to throw to, but being able to haul in catches will further the trust among his receivers. With that in mind, look for Dotson to be motivated to bounce back in Week 4, and keep him in your lineups as a result.