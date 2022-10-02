Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders’ Week 3 dud saw a number of underwhelming fantasy performances, including the likes of tight end Logan Thomas. With the Dallas Cowboys on deck for Week 4, Thomas will look to bounce back with a more encouraging volume of targets going his way. We break down his opponent this week and deem whether Thomas is a lock to start in your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders TE Logan Thomas

Thomas was making the case as a strong weekly fantasy tight end candidate through the first two weeks of the season, but a poor outing last week may have tempered expectations. Granted, the Commanders were thoroughly outmatched as their offense was stymied against the Philadelphia Eagles' defense, but the result was Thomas being largely ineffective in the passing game. After seeing 11 targets come his way through the first two weeks, Thomas had just three targets and two catches for five yards in Week 3.

There is a chance that a relatively easier matchup with the Cowboys can turn his fantasy performance around, but through three weeks there is little to be confident about in this week’s matchup. The Cowboys are giving up the third-fewest fantasy points on average to opposing tight ends with just 2.5 points per game. If there are questions around Thomas' fantasy utility on average, then there is less to be confident about against Dallas’ defense in Week 4.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Thomas remains a fantasy tight end streaming option when necessary, but against the Cowboys, he’s a sit this week. The Commanders tight end will need to see a healthy volume of targets come his way on a consistent basis to warrant a fantasy starter status in matchups. Against a less than accommodating Cowboys defense, that does not remain the case this Sunday.