Geno Smith start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith has played much better than many expected heading into 2022. This was supposed to be a rebuild year for the Seahawks, but so far Smith has given the team a chance to win games. He’ll have another tough test this week against a competitive Detroit Lions team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Through three games, Geno Smith is 79-102 for 717 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions. He’s played well under pressure and has shown he was the right choice as starting QB in a Week 1 win over the Broncos. Last week, Smith threw for 325 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The Lions allow 265.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 25th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing 23.9 points to quarterbacks, which ranks 30th in the NFL. This is a great chance for the Seahawks passing offense to have a big day. I would expect Smith to have his best game of the season.

Start or sit in Week 4?

I wouldn't start Smith in season-long fantasy as there are probably better options on your roster. However, Smith is a good play for DFS as a GPP QB with some upside and a low salary.