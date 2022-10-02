Rashaad Penny start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After RB Chris Carson retired in the offseason due to a neck injury, it was expected that Rashaad Penny would have a breakout season. That hasn’t been the case so far. If the Seahawks want to continue being competitive, Penny will have to find some success in the run game. This week, he faces a Detroit Lions team that has been sneaky good.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny

Penny has 32 carries for 141 yards and three receptions for 10 yards through three games. He has yet to find the end zone, which is a bit concerning. There’s a legitimate chance that rookie RB Ken Walker II takes over as the teams starter before the end of the season. He hasn’t played much, but that’s because he’s returning from an injury and it’ll be a few weeks before he starts receiving a full work load.

The Lions defense is allowing 142.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL. They’re also allowing 27.5 fantasy points to running backs by DraftKings fantasy scoring, which is the worst in the NFL. They’re coming off a matchup with the Falcons where Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown. While it’s a good matchup for running backs, I still don’t think Penny is a good play this week.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Penny should sit.