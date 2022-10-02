Ken Walker III start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Seahawks used a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Michigan State RB Ken Walker III and expect him to be their future at the position. He dealt with a groin injury during training camp, which set him back a bit. He is starting to get more opportunity in the offense. This week, he will face a struggling Lions defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III

In two games, Walker has seven carries for 29 yards and five receptions for 19 yards. Right now, Walker is a good player to keep on your bench because he’s shown he can make plays, but needs more touches. The Seahawks don't want to throw their young running back out there fresh off injury.

The Lions defense is allowing 142.3 rushing yards per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL. They’re also allowing 27.5 fantasy points to running backs by DraftKings fantasy scoring, which is the worst in the NFL. They’re coming off a matchup with the Falcons where Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 141 yards and a touchdown. While it’s a good matchup for running backs, I still don’t think Walker is a good play this week.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Walker should start.