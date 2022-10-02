DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After QB Russell Wilson was traded away, DK Metcalf’s fantasy stock went way down for most people. Nobody trusted Geno Smith and that was the main reason many people stayed away from Metcalf in fantasy football drafts. This week, he faces a struggling Lions defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf has 16 catches for 135 yard and a touchdown through three games this season. He was quiet the first few weeks, but the Seahawks made it clear they wanted him to be more involved in Week 3. Against the Falcons, Metcalf caught five passes on 12 targets for 64 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions allow 265.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 25th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing 34.3 points to wide receivers, which ranks 26th in the NFL. This is a great chance for the Seahawks passing offense to have a big day. I would expect Metcalf to have his best game of the season.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Metcalf should start.