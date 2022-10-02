Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

There were questions about what type of numbers WR Tyler Lockett would have in his first season without QB Russell Wilson. So far, he’s been great with Geno Smith as his starting quarterback. This week, Lockett faces a struggling Lions defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett has 21 receptions for 211 yards. He’s currently the leading receiver for the Seahawks. In the past, Lockett has started a few seasons with great stats, but as the season go on, we see his involvement in the offense decrease. It’ll be interesting to see what happens this year.

The Lions allow 265.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 25th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing 34.3 points to quarterbacks, which ranks 26th in the NFL. This is a great chance for the Seahawks passing offense to have a big day. With that being said, I think it’s much more of a big day for DK Metcalf rather than Tyler Lockett.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Lockett should sit.