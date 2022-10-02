Will Dissly, Noah Fant start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Will Dissly is in his 5th season with the Seahawks and is off to a decent start. Noah Fant is in his first year as he was apart of the big QB Russell Wilson trade this past offseason. This week, they face a struggling Detroit Lions defense this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TEs Will Dissly, Noah Fant

Dissly has eight receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns this season. The most touchdowns he’s scored in a season is four, so he has a good chance to have career-high in touchdowns this season. Fant’s start in Seattle hasn't been as exciting as some though it’d be. He has nine receptions for 54 yards.

The Lions allow 265.7 passing yards per game, which ranks 25th in the NFL. By DraftKings fantasy scoring, they’re allowing 10.7 points to tight ends, which ranks 23rd in the NFL. This is a great chance for the Seahawks passing offense to have a big day. Smith has shown that he likes getting the ball to his tight ends.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Dissly should sit. However, I think Fant is a great value play this week and could find himself in the end zone.