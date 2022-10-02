What time is the 2022 YellaWood 500 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, October 2 with the 2022 YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway. The race starts at 2 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on the NBC live stream. The race is 188 laps and usually lasts between three and three and a half hours. This is the second race in the Round of 12 of the 2022 Cup Series Playoffs.

Ryan Blaney won the 2019 race in 3:39:35 even though the race was delayed to Monday due to rain. The 2020 winner was Denny Hamlin, who took the overtime victory in 4:05:58. Last year’s winner was Bubba Wallace who won a rain-shortened race in 2:23:24. Last week’s winner was Tyler Reddick, and he looks to win back-to-back Cup Series races.

The 2022 YellaWood 500 is expected to be a tight race, and six drivers are tied for the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott all have +1200 odds to take the checkered flag on Sunday.