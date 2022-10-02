How to watch NASCAR’s YellaWood 500 via live stream

The motorsports world is all coming to a hallowed ground in the sport this weekend, Talladega Motor Speedway, for the YellaWood 500 on Sunday afternoon.

While the name of the race has changed several times over the years, this is still one of the most iconic races on the NASCAR calendar each year. It’s one even non-race fans know and it holds a ton of prestige in the racing community.

The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday and the race can be seen on NBC. Christopher Bell won pole position for the race. There are six drivers, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Kyle Larsen, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott, favored to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds on those guys are +1200 on the moneyline to win and +220 for a top-5 finish, though Elliott’s odds for top-5 is +200. Hamlin won the race back in 2020. Last year’s winner, Bubba Wallace, is listed at +1800 to win and +250 for a top-5 finish.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports or through the NBC Sports app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 YellaWood 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, October 2

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBCSports.com/live

STARTING LINEUP

[INSERT TABLE]