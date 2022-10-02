 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

F1 live stream: How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix online

We go over how you can watch the F1 race in Singapore online via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Infiniti Red Bull takes the chequered flag and victory during the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 22, 2013 in Singapore, Singapore. Photo by Paul Gilham/Getty Images

F1 makes its return to Singapore this weekend with the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. The race starts at 8 a.m. ET at Marina Bay Street Circuit and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race online via live stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Charles Leclerc claimed the pole position and is co-favorites to win the race with Max Verstappen at DraftKings Sportsbook. Verstappen struggled to an eighth place finish in qualifying. Both drivers are +170 to win on Sunday. Lewis Hamilton follows at +285 and then it drops to Sergio Pérez at +1100.

Sebastian Vettel is the defending champion of the Singapore Grand Prix, but it’s been a while since they last raced at Marina Bay Street Circuit. Vettel won in 2019, but then the 2020 and 2021 races were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vettel has won the race five times and Lewis Hamilton has won it four times.

More From DraftKings Nation