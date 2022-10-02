F1 live stream: How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix online

F1 makes its return to Singapore this weekend with the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. The race starts at 8 a.m. ET at Marina Bay Street Circuit and will air on ESPN2. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race online via live stream at WatchESPN and through the ESPN app. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Charles Leclerc claimed the pole position and is co-favorites to win the race with Max Verstappen at DraftKings Sportsbook. Verstappen struggled to an eighth place finish in qualifying. Both drivers are +170 to win on Sunday. Lewis Hamilton follows at +285 and then it drops to Sergio Pérez at +1100.

Sebastian Vettel is the defending champion of the Singapore Grand Prix, but it’s been a while since they last raced at Marina Bay Street Circuit. Vettel won in 2019, but then the 2020 and 2021 races were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vettel has won the race five times and Lewis Hamilton has won it four times.