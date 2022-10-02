Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans will look to get a coveted divisional win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. Despite losing a number of weapons on offense, Ryan Tannehill has largely been efficient from a fantasy football POV through the first three weeks of the season. After an encouraging performance last week, we look ahead to Week 4 and assess whether he’s a start or sit in your fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill wiped away the memory of his Week 2 fantasy dud with an efficient performance in Week 3, posting an 18.76 PPR fantasy performance as he totaled a touchdown through the air and on the ground. Tannehill has been a solid QB1 fantasy option through the past couple of seasons given his knack for finding the endzone both as a passer and a runner, and last week’s performance may have been the spark he needed to remain a consistent fantasy option going forward.

Tennessee will travel to face the Colts, who haven’t been too superb against opposing fantasy quarterbacks. They’re surrendering 17.2 fantasy points per game to opposing passers, which ranks close to the middle amid the other 31 NFL teams. Indianapolis is also ranked 17th with an average of 238.0 passing yards allowed per game. Despite having limited offensive weapons compared to seasons prior, Tannehill is making the case as a reliable streaming candidate this season.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Tannehill has now finished with 18+ PPR fantasy points in two of his past three games, and Week 2 against a tough Buffalo Bills defense feels like an aberration. The Titans quarterback is a nice streaming option in Week 4 against an AFC South rival, making him a start for this week.