Robert Woods start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans offense may be finding its rhythm as we enter the quarter mark of the NFL season, and they’ll look to keep the momentum going against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. Robert Woods is coming off his best performance of the season, but can he post back-to-back performances that make him worthy of starting consideration going forward? We break down Woods’ matchup and deem whether he’s a fantasy starter for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Robert Woods

Woods may have finally made the case as the Titans WR1 following a strong performance versus the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Woods hauled in four of his nine targets for 85 yards, and it marked his first game in which he led all Titans receivers in targets. After seeing five or fewer targets through his first two games as a Titan, perhaps last week’s performance gives more trust between him and Tannehill going forward.

The Colts are allowing the fifth-fewest fantasy points to receivers (17.1) through the first three weeks of the season, but Woods is arguably Tannehil’s best target on the outside, and he now presents intriguing flex potential if there’s an open spot in your starting lineup. Indianapolis is also more or less average against the pass, ranking 17th with 238.0 passing yards allowed per game.

Start or sit in Week 4?

While Woods may not command WR2 status for fantasy managers just yet, he is an intriguing flex option as the Titans prepare for their AFC South rival. If you have an opening among your flex positions, Woods is a viable candidate heading into his Week 4 matchup.