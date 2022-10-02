Treylon Burks start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

After the Tennessee Titans added a convincing win to their resume last Sunday, they’ll look to carry the momentum into their AFC South showdown with the Indianapolis Colts. Treylon Burks will look to capitalize on the opportunity, and we break down the matchup ahead of him to determine whether he should start in your lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Treylon Burks

After seeing a total of 11 targets through the first two games of the season, Burks finished with a dud performance against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3. The Titans rookie saw just two targets come his way last Sunday, hauling in one catch for a total of 3.1 PPR fantasy points. Burks did fall one yard short of a potential endzone catch, so there were opportunities for him to make a fantasy impact. The case and point are that Burks failed to capitalize even in the limited looks going his way, all the while Robert Woods finished with a team-high nine targets in the win. His grounding back to reality last week may not be a sign to write him off going forward, but rather to temper expectations on a weekly basis.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Burks has yet to reach a WR2 status in fantasy, and it’s clear that in the short-term Woods is the unquestioned WR1 for Tennesee. That makes Burks a decent flex consideration at best, and for this week’s matchup, it means he’s better off sitting on the bench for Week 4.