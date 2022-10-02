Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Tennesee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts will meet in an AFC South showdown on the Week 4 NFL slate. After a convincing win last week, the Titans are hoping that the momentum carries over into back-to-back efficient offensive performances. Austin Hooper will look to capitalize on the opportunity, and we break down the matchup ahead of him and whether he’s worth a start in fantasy lineups for Week 4.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Austin Hooper

Fantasy managers need to look no further than Hooper’s volume of targets through the first three weeks of the season. Two targets in Week 1, five targets in Week 2, and two targets again in Week 3. Simply put, Hooper hasn’t established himself as an impact player in the Titans' offense so far, and it’s hard to place any faith in him going forward until that sentiment changes. Theoretically, the matchup with the Colts should play heavily into his favor. Indianapolis ranks 17th with an average of 238.0 passing yards allowed per game, and the Colts are allowing the third-most fantasy points to the tight end position, with an average of 13.3 per game. That would be a promising sign to arguably any reliable tight end, but Hooper has yet to prove himself in consideration for that title.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Until Hooper sees a decent volume of targets go his way on a consistent basis, he remains a sit in fantasy both for Week 4 and going forward. Moreover, Hooper should be a candidate to drop on the waiver wire if fantasy managers have not done so already. It’s clear that Woods is far and above the top receiving target in Tennessee, giving Hooper little to no fantasy value for managers.