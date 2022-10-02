Dontrell Hilliard start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22 in Week 3, and travel to play an Indianapolis Colts defense that has been underwhelming thus far in the 2022-23 season. While Derrick Henry remains the focal point of the Titans offense, backup Dontrell Hilliard is far from a written off fantasy football asset.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Dontrell Hilliard

Hilliard recorded two rushing attempts for 14 yards and one catch for 30 yards last Sunday. The 27-year-old running back is the clear backup for Henry in the Titans offense, and could be of substantial help to your fantasy lineup if he ever receives RB1 work.

There’s no question that Hilliard’s production would jump significantly if he was in Henry’s spot in the rotation. He has the receiving prowess to justify it. In the two games that Hilliard’s been active, Ryan Tannehill has thrown him the football a total of five times and four have landed for two touchdowns this year.

It’s very possible that Henry has a setback performance against a stout Colts run defense, which could lead to another big Hilliard showcase.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Hilliard is a preferable fantasy football option for anyone searching for a RB to haul in a touchdown in Week 4.