Matt Ryan start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

We break down the fantasy football outlook of Matt Ryan ahead of the Colts Week 4 matchup against the Titans.

By Derek Hryn
Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts drops back to throw during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts earned a much-needed 20-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 of the NFL season. Matt Ryan completed 27-of-37 passes for two touchdowns, and will look to keep the passing attack going against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4 of the 2022-23 NFL season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Matt Ryan

Ryan enters as the overall QB22 following his most efficient display since joining the Colts this offseason with a 105.91 passer rating against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though the fantasy football value is expectedly going to vary throughout the year, it was an encouraging sign that the Colts may still be the team they were meant to become.

Start or sit in Week 4?

The Titans have allowed 28.0 points per game and currently sit with a dismal 1-2 record, which means that Ryan could put together a stong performance through the air. The 15-year QB might be considered if you are stumped by what to do with your QB situation, but he still has a limited ceiling.

