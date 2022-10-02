Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts currently have a middle-of-the-pack rushing offense with 313 yards and only one rushing touchdown for the 2022-23 NFL season. Jonathan Taylor remains the No. 1 overall running back ahead of Week 4’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, but Hines could wind up being a quality performer against a defense that has surrendered over 350 passing yards to opponents.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Hines enters the new week as the overall RB46, and has racked up 5.3 fantasy points per game.

The fifth-year running back will be prominent in the Colts’ refined passing attack for the remainder of this season. He’s seen at least five targets on four receptions each game, and is the clear backup RB in the Indy offense. The first TD for the young pass catcher is imminent, as the Colts face four weeks of vulnerable secondaries starting with the Titans, followed by the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Titans again, and Washington Commanders.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Hines is an RB3, and sits as the most coveted handcuff for Taylor fantasy football managers.