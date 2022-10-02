Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts bounced back in a big way last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Michael Pittman Jr. returned after a Week 2 absence, securing eight of nine targets for 72 yards in the win.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman enters Week 4 as the overall WR25 in fantasy football with 12.6 points per game. The 25-year-old wideout has wasted no time becoming Matt Ryan’s No. 1 target, and the Colts passing attack appears to be well ahead of where it was in 2021. The Ryan-Pittman combo get the Tennessee Titans next, and a pass defense that has allowed the most touchdowns to wide receivers in the NFL with six.

As long as Pittman’s quad is fully recovered, he should be atop the league’s best fantasy football players by the time Monday morning rolls around.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Pittman is a bonafide WR1 with touchdown upside in Week 4. Fantasy managers should feel totally comfortable giving him another start.