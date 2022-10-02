Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts received their first win of the 2022-23 campaign, and delivered the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss in Week 3. The Colts already have a solidified No. 1 receiver in Michael Pittman Jr., but the question still remains who is supposed to be next up in the pecking order. Many thought it would be fourth-year pass catcher Parris Campbell, but after three weeks, that just hasn’t been the case.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Parris Campbell

Fantasy managers are currently left stupefied. The Colts are off to one of the most obscure starts that we’ve seen from any NFL team in recent memory. They tied with the lowly Houston Texans in Week 1, followed by 24-0 shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now are coming off a very impressive victory against the Chiefs. There’s arguably no team that is tougher to predict right now than head coach Frank Reich’s squad.

That said, perhaps we’ll find more clarity in the passing game moving forward. Campbell has been very disappointing with five catches for 47 yards and zero touchdowns. It was expected that he’d be the No. 2 wideout opposite Pittman for Matt Ryan this season, but so far, he has taken a backseat to Ashton Dulin, Alec Pierce and Mike Strachan.

Start or sit in Week 4?

Time will tell if Campbell can turn things around and establish some type of rapport with his veteran QB, but he currently has no fantasy appeal.