Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts improved their record to 1-1-1 after a 20-17 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. They’ll be on their home turf once again in Week 4 for a favorable matchup with the 1-2 Tennessee Titans. Mo Alie-Cox will look to get himself going in the 2022-23 season, after posting just one catch on three targets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox

Alie-Cox is the overall TE34 in fantasy football heading into Week 4. It appears that the 29-year-old tight end is stuck in a three-man committee in the Colts offense. Kylen Granson and rookie Jelani Woods are right in the fold, which leaves no player serviceable in any fantasy football format. This doesn’t bode well at all for Alie-Cox, who has been known to struggle for receiving volume in previous years.

Start or sit in Week 4?

While Alie-Cox can certainly be left on waivers, the big target could serve a purpose to DFS lineups at a very reasonable price.