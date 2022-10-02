Jacoby Brissett start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett has been one of the nice early surprises of the NFL season. Brissett looks like he could be a legitimate fantasy option in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

For anyone who thought Brissett would be a liability in the Browns offense, he has proven otherwise. Last week, the 29-year-old journeyman was efficient, if not spectacular, with 229 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 29-17 win. Brissett’s 62.6 QBR is top ten in the league.

Start or sit in Week 4?

The Falcons are giving up a fraction below 289 yards passing a game, placing their pass defense among the worst in the league. Brissett has done enough in his first three games to be a trustworthy option Sunday. Expect the Browns ground game to continue to set the pace and Brissett to get some big plays in the passing game through play action. He is a start.