Kareem Hunt start or sit: Week 4 fantasy football advice

Cleveland Browns running Kareem Hunt has found a consistent role in the offense as a complement to Nick Chubb. Last week against the Steelers, he had 12 rushes for 47 yards and three receptions for 14 yards.Can he get enough touches on Sunday in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons to be a viable fantasy option?

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt’s usage has been very consistent through three weeks. He is getting about 12 carries and averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He is also good for a couple of receptions in each game. Unfortunately for Hunt, it seems like Chubb is the go-to guy in the red zone, which limits Hunt’s opportunity for additional points.

Start or sit in Week 4?

In a deeper PPR league Hunt is a potential start because you know you are getting 7-10 points out of him. But if you have better options, he’ll stay on the bench until the bye weeks force his usage.